Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly
Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly mardi 26 mai 2026.
Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly
Extra Time Badminton
1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-05-26 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-26
1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 18€ avec une boisson incluse !
Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house !
1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 18€ avec une boisson incluse !
Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house ! .
1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81 evenement@cotesport360.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
1h30 of play with a host 18? with a drink included!
Come and play, meet people and extend the evening in the club house!
L’événement Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS