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Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly mardi 26 mai 2026.

Adresse : 1320 Rue du Trinvil

Ville : 80880 Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Département : Somme

Début : mardi 26 mai 2026

Fin : mardi 26 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif : 18 18 18 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Extra Time Badminton

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-05-26 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-26

1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 18€ avec une boisson incluse !
Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house !
1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 18€ avec une boisson incluse !
Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house !   .

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81  evenement@cotesport360.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1h30 of play with a host 18? with a drink included!
Come and play, meet people and extend the evening in the club house!

L’événement Extra Time Badminton Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS

À voir aussi à Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly (Somme)