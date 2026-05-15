Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Extra Time Pickleball

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-16 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-16 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-16

1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 12€ avec une boisson incluse !

Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house !

1h30 de jeu avec un animateur 12€ avec une boisson incluse !

Viens jouer, rencontrer du monde et prolonger la soirée au club house ! .

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81 evenement@cotesport360.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

1h30 of play with a host 12? with a drink included!

Come and play, meet new people and extend your evening in the club house!

L’événement Extra Time Pickleball Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS