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Carcassonne

FERIA DE CARCASSONNE YURI BUENAVENTURA

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

Yuri Buenaventura est de retour à Carcassonne à l’occasion de la Feria 2026 ! Le maître de la salsa colombienne s’apprête à vous faire vivre une nouvelle soirée exceptionnelle sur le Campo Chénier !

Yuri Buenaventura, célèbre musicien colombien connu notamment par sa magnifique reprise de Ne me quitte pas a sorti son dernier album Amame en 2024, produit par Vivienne Music Label. L’album est décrit par son auteur comme un rêve musical, un hommage à la musique latine de New York , mêlant des mélodies pop à des percussions urbaines accompagnées de cuivres et réalisé grâce à la fusion de musiciens virtuoses réunis pour l’occasion ; un pianiste Colombien new-yorkais, un bassiste Cubain new-yorkais, un tromboniste Espagnol new-yorkais…

À travers cet album de 10 titres écrits et composés par l’artiste, Yuri Buenaventura rend hommage aux grands musiciens latinos new-yorkais qui ont été pour lui une véritable source d’inspiration. La salsa est née là précisément entre Brooklyn et Harlem, à l’angle des cuivres et de la poésie du jazz ! La musique fait danser nos émotions et nous fait vibrer. L’artiste souhaite aussi transmettre une mémoire avec Aquí llegamos , son premier single, un hymne aux hommes debout , à tous ces hommes dans le monde qui font face avec dignité. C’est aussi l’occasion de retrouver sur scène Le Boss de la Salsa, découvert en France en 1996, de plonger dans son univers raffiné, parfois mélancolique et découvrir les morceaux de son nouvel album Amame . L’artiste interprétera également ses titres emblématiques qui ont fait sa renommée internationale.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 71 11

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English :

Yuri Buenaventura is back in Carcassonne for the 2026 Feria! The master of Colombian salsa is set to treat you to another exceptional evening at the Campo Chénier!

Yuri Buenaventura, the famous Colombian musician best known for his magnificent cover of “Ne me quitte pas,” released his latest album, “Amame,” in 2024, produced by Vivienne Music Label. The album is described by its creator as “a musical dream, a tribute to New York’s Latin music,” blending pop melodies with urban percussion accompaniedby brass sections and brought to life through the collaboration of virtuoso musicians brought together for the occasion: a Colombian pianist based in New York, a Cuban bassist based in New York, a Spanish trombonist based in New York…

%C0 Through this 10-track album, written and composed by the artist, Yuri Buenaventura pays tribute to the great Latino musicians of New York who have been a true source of inspiration for him. Salsa was born right there between Brooklyn and Harlem, at the intersection of brass instruments and the poetry of jazz! Music sets our emotions in motion and makes us vibrate. The artist also hopes to preserve a legacy with “Aquí llegamos,” his first single—an anthem to men who “stand tall,” to all those men around the world who face life with dignity. It’s also an opportunity to see “Le Boss de la Salsa” back on stage, who was discovered in France in 1996, to immerse ourselves in his refined, sometimes melancholic world, and to discover tracks from his new album *Amame*. The artist will also perform his iconic hits that have made him internationally renowned.

L’événement FERIA DE CARCASSONNE YURI BUENAVENTURA Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par