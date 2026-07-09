AGENDA · Corneilla-la-Rivière
FESTA MAJOR Corneilla-la-Rivière
mardi 18 août 2026 · Corneilla-la-Rivière
Informations pratiques
Corneilla-la-Rivière
FESTA MAJOR
Place de la clave verte Corneilla-la-Rivière Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-18 18:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-18
Nous vous attendons nombreux pour ces deux jours de fête.
.
Place de la clave verte Corneilla-la-Rivière 66550 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 34 25
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
We hope to see many of you there for these two days of celebration.
L’événement FESTA MAJOR Corneilla-la-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT
À voir aussi à Corneilla-la-Rivière (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- CONCERT AVEC LE GROUPE BLAX Corneilla-la-Rivière 17 juillet 2026
- FUNK MACHINE Corneilla-la-Rivière 24 juillet 2026
- MISTER LEU Corneilla-la-Rivière 31 juillet 2026
- FESTA MAJOR Corneilla-la-Rivière 18 août 2026
- FESTA MAJOR Corneilla-la-Rivière 19 août 2026