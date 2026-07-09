Informations pratiques

Corneilla-la-Rivière

FESTA MAJOR

Place de la clave verte Corneilla-la-Rivière Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 18:00:00

fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

Nous vous attendons nombreux pour ces deux jours de fête.

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Place de la clave verte Corneilla-la-Rivière 66550 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 57 34 25

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

We hope to see many of you there for these two days of celebration.

L’événement FESTA MAJOR Corneilla-la-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT