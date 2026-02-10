Festival Choralliance 11ème édition

Fayence Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-14 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-16 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-14

En Pays de Fayence, pour le plus grand plaisir des Mélomanes et Amateurs de chant, le 11-ème Festival de chant choral: Choralliance, fera vibrer les églises médiévales de Callian, Montauroux, Tourrettes, avec 100 choristes venus du Var et d’ailleurs.

.

Fayence 83440 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 84 77 08 capsurlavie@free.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : In the Pays de Fayence, for the greatest pleasure of Music lovers and singing enthusiasts, the 11th Festival of choral singing: Choralliance, will vibrate the medieval churches of Callian, Montauroux, Tourrettes, with 150 singers from Var and elsewhere.

In the Pays de Fayence, for the greatest pleasure of Music lovers and singing enthusiasts, the 11th Festival of choral singing: Choralliance, will vibrate the medieval churches of Callian, Montauroux, Tourrettes, with 100 singers from Var and elsewhere.

L’événement Festival Choralliance 11ème édition Fayence a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal Pays de Fayence