Informations pratiques

Castelnaudary

FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI L’OCCITANIE SUR LE GRAND ECRAN

31 Boulevard Lapasset Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-23

fin : 2026-09-27

Date(s) :

2026-09-23

À vos agendas ! En 2026, le FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI L’OCCITANIE SUR LE GRAND ECRAN fait escale au bord du canal du Midi.

Un choix qui résonne tout particulièrement puisque cette année marque le 30ème anniversaire de son inscription au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO. Véritable emblème de notre région, ce chef-d’œuvre est aussi un lieu de mémoire, d’inspiration… et de cinéma.

Longs-métrages, ciné concerts, courts-métrages, fiction, documentaires, films d’animation, il y en aura pour tous les genres, tous les goûts.

– Soyons curieux, étonnons-nous !

Rendez vous à Castelnaudary du 23 au 27 Septembre.

.

31 Boulevard Lapasset Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

%C0 Mark your calendars! In 2026, the FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI L’OCCITANIE SUR LE GRAND ECRAN will make a stop along the Canal du Midi.

This choice is particularly meaningful, as this year marks the 30th anniversary of its designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A true symbol of our region, this masterpiece is also a place of remembrance, inspiration… and cinema.

Feature films, concert films, short films, fiction, documentaries, and animated films—there will be something for every genre and every taste.

– Let’s be curious, let’s be amazed!

See you in Castelnaudary from September 23 to 27.

L’événement FESTIVAL CINEMA D’ICI L’OCCITANIE SUR LE GRAND ECRAN Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par