Festival de Saintes I Gemelli Place de l’Abbaye Saintes

Informations pratiques

Saintes

Festival de Saintes I Gemelli

Place de l’Abbaye Abbaye-aux-Dames la cité musicale Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-17

fin : 2026-07-17

Date(s) :

2026-07-17

Concert dans l’abbatiale

I Gemelli, direction Mathilde Etienne et Emiliano González Toro, ténor

Canto al sole

Monteverdi | Caccini | Marini | Merula | Castaldi | Sances | Frescobaldi…

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Place de l’Abbaye Abbaye-aux-Dames la cité musicale Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 48 48 info@abbayeauxdames.org

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English :

Concert in the Abbey Church

I Gemelli, conducted by Mathilde Etienne, with Emiliano Gonz%E1lez Toro, tenor

Canto al sole

Monteverdi | Caccini | Marini | Merula | Castaldi | Sances | Frescobaldi?

L’événement Festival de Saintes I Gemelli Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge