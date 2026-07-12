Festival de Saintes I Gemelli Place de l’Abbaye Saintes
vendredi 17 juillet 2026 · Place de l'Abbaye · Saintes
Informations pratiques
Saintes
Festival de Saintes I Gemelli
Place de l’Abbaye Abbaye-aux-Dames la cité musicale Saintes Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-17
fin : 2026-07-17
Date(s) :
2026-07-17
Concert dans l’abbatiale
I Gemelli, direction Mathilde Etienne et Emiliano González Toro, ténor
Canto al sole
Monteverdi | Caccini | Marini | Merula | Castaldi | Sances | Frescobaldi…
.
Place de l’Abbaye Abbaye-aux-Dames la cité musicale Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 48 48 info@abbayeauxdames.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert in the Abbey Church
I Gemelli, conducted by Mathilde Etienne, with Emiliano Gonz%E1lez Toro, tenor
Canto al sole
Monteverdi | Caccini | Marini | Merula | Castaldi | Sances | Frescobaldi?
L’événement Festival de Saintes I Gemelli Saintes a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge
À voir aussi à Saintes (Charente-Maritime)
- Festival OFF programme 12 juillet Saintes 12 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF VOCES VITAE Saintes 12 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF SOPHIE BORGEAUD Saintes 12 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF programme 13 juillet Hostellerie Salle de l’Étoile Saintes 13 juillet 2026
- Festival OFF VOCES VITAE Hostellerie Salle de l’Étoile Saintes 13 juillet 2026