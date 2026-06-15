FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON Salle Maguy Castéran Loures-Barousse
FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON Salle Maguy Castéran Loures-Barousse vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Loures-Barousse
FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON
Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Apéritif gratuit à 18h00 avec le groupe Tradi Cool
À partir de 21h00 Festival avec la participation exceptionnelle de Serge Briffaut
Entrée 10 € avec ticket de tombola
Gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans
Réservation sur place
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Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 10 18 82 73
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Free aperitif at 6:00 p.m. with the band Tradi Cool
Starting at 9:00 p.m.: Festival featuring a special appearance by Serge Briffaut
Admission: €10 with raffle ticket
Free for children under 14
Reservations on site
L’événement FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON Loures-Barousse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65
À voir aussi à Loures-Barousse (Hautes-Pyrénées)
- Brandons Loures-Barousse 27 juin 2026
- CONCERT au carbet du lac Loures-Barousse 11 juillet 2026
- CONCERT + photocall avec Amandine ABADIA au carbet du lac Loures-Barousse 14 juillet 2026
- 59ème Foire aux fromages et aux traditions autour du stade municipal Loures-Barousse 1 août 2026
- Visite guidée Loures Barousse LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse 2 août 2026