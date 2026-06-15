Loures-Barousse

FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON

Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Apéritif gratuit à 18h00 avec le groupe Tradi Cool

À partir de 21h00 Festival avec la participation exceptionnelle de Serge Briffaut

Entrée 10 € avec ticket de tombola

Gratuit pour les moins de 14 ans

Réservation sur place

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Salle Maguy Castéran LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 10 18 82 73

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free aperitif at 6:00 p.m. with the band Tradi Cool

Starting at 9:00 p.m.: Festival featuring a special appearance by Serge Briffaut

Admission: €10 with raffle ticket

Free for children under 14

Reservations on site

L’événement FESTIVAL DES AMIS DE L’ACCORDEON Loures-Barousse a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65