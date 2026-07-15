FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES Prades
dimanche 19 juillet 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES
174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 55 – 55 – 75
Tarif Pass / Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-19
Date(s) :
2026-07-19
9h15 Des gens comme les autres de Robert Redford/ 14h Le fils de Joseph d’Eugène Green /17h Compétition long métrage Ivan & Hadoum de Ian de la Rosa / 21h avant première Cannes Notre Salut d’Emmanuel Marre
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174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 20 47 infos@cine-rencontres.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
9:15 a.m. *People Like Us* by Robert Redford/ 2:00 p.m. *Joseph’s Son* by Eugène Green / 5:00 p.m. Feature Film Competition: *Ivan & Hadoum* by Ian de la Rosa / 9:00 p.m. Cannes Premiere: *Notre Salut* by Emmanuel Marre
L’événement FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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