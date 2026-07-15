FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES Prades
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Prades
Informations pratiques
Prades
FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES
174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 55 – 55 – 75
Tarif Pass / Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
9h15 La raison du plus faible de Lucas Belvaux / 14h Still- Oslo, 31 aout de Joachim Trier/ 16h45 compétition long métrage Mambo maternica de Borbala Nagy/ 20h30 lecture par Natacha Régnier: le frigidaire est vide / Demain on déménage de Chantal Akermann
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174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 20 47 infos@cine-rencontres.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
9:15 a.m. *The Reason of the Weakest* by Lucas Belvaux / 2:00 p.m. *Still—Oslo, August 31* by Joachim Trier / 4:45 p.m. Feature Film Competition: *Mambo Maternica* by Borbala Nagy / 8:30 p.m. Reading by Natacha Rögnier: *The Fridge Is Empty* / *Tomorrow We Move* by Chantal Akermann
L’événement FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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