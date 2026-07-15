Informations pratiques

Prades

FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES

174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 55 – 55 – 75

Tarif Pass / Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

9h Les amants criminels de François Ozon/ 11h espace J. Cocteau rencontre avec Natacha Régnier/ 14h Les hommes du président d’Alan J.Pakula/ 17h compétition long métrage Soft Leaves de Miwako Van Weyenberg/ 21h soirée Caisse d’Epargne Les amitiés maléfiques d’Emmanuel Bourdieu

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174 avenue du général de Gaulle Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 20 47 infos@cine-rencontres.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

9 a.m. *Les amants criminels* by François Ozon / 11 a.m. Espace J. Cocteau: Q&A with Natacha Régnier / 2:00 p.m. *All the President’s Men* by Alan J. Pakula / 5:00 p.m. Feature Film Competition: *Soft Leaves* by Miwako Van Weyenberg / 9:00 p.m. Caisse d’Epargne Evening: *Les amitiés maléfiques* by Emmanuel Bourdieu

L’événement FESTIVAL DES CINÉ RENCONTRES Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO