UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Rochelle

Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Lieu
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle
Adresse
18 rue du Collège
Ville
17000 La Rochelle
Département
Charente-Maritime
Tarif

La Rochelle

Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04

Date(s) :
2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Le MM Festival, en partenariat avec Mille Plateaux, invite le chorégraphe Noé Soulier avec Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting, une performance composée d’une série de duos qui explorent une manière particulière de danser ensemble.
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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46  contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The MM Festival, in partnership with Mille Plateaux, presents choreographer Noé Soulier’s *Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting*, a performance consisting of a series of duets that explore a unique way of dancing together.

L’événement Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle

À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)