Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

Informations pratiques

La Rochelle

Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier

Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-03 15:00:00

fin : 2026-10-04

Date(s) :

2026-10-03 2026-10-04

Le MM Festival, en partenariat avec Mille Plateaux, invite le chorégraphe Noé Soulier avec Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting, une performance composée d’une série de duos qui explorent une manière particulière de danser ensemble.

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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

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English :

The MM Festival, in partnership with Mille Plateaux, presents choreographer Noé Soulier’s *Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting*, a performance consisting of a series of duets that explore a unique way of dancing together.

L’événement Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle