Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle
samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle · La Rochelle
Informations pratiques
La Rochelle
Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier
Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 15:00:00
fin : 2026-10-04
Date(s) :
2026-10-03 2026-10-04
Le MM Festival, en partenariat avec Mille Plateaux, invite le chorégraphe Noé Soulier avec Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting, une performance composée d’une série de duos qui explorent une manière particulière de danser ensemble.
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Mille Plateaux CCN La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com
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English :
The MM Festival, in partnership with Mille Plateaux, presents choreographer Noé Soulier’s *Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting*, a performance consisting of a series of duets that explore a unique way of dancing together.
L’événement Festival Grabbing, Pushing, Thrusting de Noé Soulier La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-07-29 par Communauté d’Agglomération de La Rochelle
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