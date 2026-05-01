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FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler

FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler

FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler vendredi 29 mai 2026.

Adresse : D39 Rte de Pézilla

Ville : 66270 Le Soler

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 29 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 17:00:00

Tarif : 39 39 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Le Soler

FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS

D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 39 – 39 –

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 02:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-29

Une soirée avec des concerts, des artisans locaux, du live painting, espace restauration, animations pour petits & grands…
  .

D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

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English :

An evening of concerts, local artisans, live painting, food and drink, entertainment for young and old…

L’événement FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Le Soler (Pyrénées-Orientales)