Le Soler

FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS

D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 39 – 39 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-29 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Une soirée avec des concerts, des artisans locaux, du live painting, espace restauration, animations pour petits & grands…

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D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

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English :

An evening of concerts, local artisans, live painting, food and drink, entertainment for young and old…

L’événement FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME