FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler
FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler vendredi 29 mai 2026.
Le Soler
FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS
D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 39 – 39 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-29 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-29
Une soirée avec des concerts, des artisans locaux, du live painting, espace restauration, animations pour petits & grands…
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D39 Rte de Pézilla Le Soler 66270 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
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English :
An evening of concerts, local artisans, live painting, food and drink, entertainment for young and old…
L’événement FESTIVAL LES ÂNES TÊTUS Le Soler a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Le Soler (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- FÊTE DE LA PÊCHE Le Soler 7 juin 2026