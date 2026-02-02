Festival O’ Bivwak Valexpo Oyonnax

Festival O’ Bivwak

Valexpo 88 Cours Verdun Oyonnax Ain

Tarif : 47 – 47 – 53 EUR

Début : 2026-05-23

fin : 2026-05-24

2026-05-23

La 45e édition du festival d’orientation O’bivwak, les 23 et 24 mai 2026, nous vous accueillerons dans la belle ville d’Oyonnax au cœur du Haut-Bugey dans l’Ain (01). Un cadre à couper le souffle promettant de nouvelles aventures et défis inoubliables !

Valexpo 88 Cours Verdun Oyonnax 01100 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 56 00 82 49 contact@obivwak.net

English :

The 45th edition of the O?bivwak orienteering festival, on May 23 and 24, 2026, will welcome you to the beautiful town of Oyonnax in the heart of the Haut-Bugey region of France (01). A breathtaking setting promising new adventures and unforgettable challenges!

