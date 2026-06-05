Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE -JAHNERATION & CHÂMADE

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

1ère partie 20h30 Châmade

Groupe festif fondé en 2023 dans le sud de l’île de La Réunion, celui-ci mélange habilement ska, dub, funk et hip hop. Fin 2024 le projet prend un nouveau départ avec une nouvelle équipe dans la Haute Vallée de l’Aude. Des textes engagés, décapants, drôles et poétiques, livrés avec panache, qui attisent et mettent en liesse les foules. Châmade combine le côté acoustique et festif avec la puissance de l’électronique et la drôlerie de personnages hauts en couleurs ! Depuis juin 2025 la formation finalise son set, part à l’assaut des scènes et fédère un public toujours plus nombreux. Elle travaille actuellement sur un EP qui sortira courant 2026.

21h30 Jahneration

Jahneration, duo incontournable du reggae français, va faire monter la température sur la Place Carnot le mercredi 15 juillet prochain. Avec leurs refrains fédérateurs et leur énergie communicative, Jahneration promet une soirée festive aux bonnes vibrations.

Le duo parisien Jahneration formé par Thëo et Ogach se crée en 2009 lorsque ces deux amis de collège décident de troquer le Punk Rock pour le Reggae. Musiciens depuis leur plus tendre enfance, ils composent, écrivent et chantent dans un anglais mêlé au patois jamaïcain. Amoureux de cette île et de sa musique, le duo y puise ses inspirations en y effectuant des voyages fréquents en 2017, ils enregistrent avec leurs musiciens dans les célèbres studios de la famille Marley Tuff Gong Studios . S’en suivent des collaborations remarquées avec des grands noms du Reggae international comme Alborosie, Queen Omega et de nombreux artistes français dont Manu Chao, Dub Inc, Danakil ou encore Naâman. La rencontre avec ce dernier en 2011 marquera un tournant dans la carrière des deux passionnés de musique, avec le titre Me Nah Fed Up Un morceau Reggae/Hip-Hop qui marquera les esprits des jeunes fans de Reggae, et leur assurera un premier public fidèle. C’est en 2015 que Jahneration signe avec le label indépendant Ovastand, qui les inscrira dans le paysage des musiques actuelles. En 10 ans, ils parcourront la France et ses territoires d’outre-mer, l’Europe, l’Inde ou encore le Canada en effectuant plus de 400 concerts. Après avoir assuré des premières parties dans la plupart des salles et Zéniths de France, ils remplissent l’Olympia en 2022 et jouent désormais à guichets fermés dans tout le pays. Fort de ses 6 albums, Jahneration s’impose comme l’un des projets incontournables du Reggae hexagonal. Prolifiques, créatifs et puissants sur scène, ils rassemblent un public vaste avec leur Reggae moderne et dynamique.

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Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

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English :

part 1 8.30pm: Châmade

A festive group founded in 2023 in the south of Reunion Island, Châmade skilfully blends ska, dub, funk and hip hop. At the end of 2024, the project got off to a new start with a new team in the Haute Vallée de l’Aude. Châmade’s lyrics are committed, caustic, funny and poetic, delivered with panache that stirs up the crowds. Châmade combines the acoustic and festive with the power of electronics and the funniness of colorful characters! Since June 2025, the band has been putting the finishing touches to their set, hitting the road and attracting ever-growing audiences. They are currently working on an EP to be released in 2026.

9:30pm: Jahneration

French reggae duo Jahneration are set to turn up the heat on Place Carnot on Wednesday July 15. With their unifying refrains and infectious energy, Jahneration promises a festive evening of good vibes.

Parisian duo Jahneration, formed by Thëo and Ogach, came together in 2009 when these two college friends decided to swap punk rock for reggae. Musicians since their earliest childhood, they compose, write and sing in English mixed with Jamaican patois. In love with the island and its music, the duo draw their inspiration from frequent trips there: in 2017, they recorded with their musicians in the famous Marley family studios Tuff Gong Studios . Notable collaborations follow with international Reggae greats such as Alborosie, Queen Omega and numerous French artists including Manu Chao, Dub Inc, Danakil and Naâman. Their meeting with Naâman in 2011 marked a turning point in the careers of these two music enthusiasts, with the track Me Nah Fed Up : a Reggae/Hip-Hop track that left a lasting impression on young Reggae fans, and secured them their first loyal following. In 2015, Jahneration signed with the independent label Ovastand, which established them on the current music scene. Over the next 10 years, they toured France and its overseas territories, Europe, India and Canada, playing over 400 concerts. After supporting most of France’s venues and Zeniths, they sold out the Olympia in 2022 and are now playing to full houses across the country. With 6 albums to their credit, Jahneration have established themselves as one of France’s leading reggae bands. Prolific, creative and powerful on stage, they bring together a vast audience with their modern, dynamic Reggae.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE -JAHNERATION & CHÂMADE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par