Carcassonne

FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE RÉMI DUGUÉ & BENJAMIN BOBENRIETH

Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Le Duo guitare composé de Rémi Dugué et de Benjamin Bobenrieth explore et réinvente les répertoires manouche, bop, swing et chanson française, avec énergie, sensibilité et virtuosité ! Tous deux bien connus de la scène jazz et jazz manouche savent représenter ces styles et ont aussi la particularité de composer sans limite stylistique. La communication est un facteur déterminant dans leur approche avec le public.

.

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The guitar duo of Rémi Dugué and Benjamin Bobenrieth explores and reinvents gypsy, bop, swing and chanson française repertoires, with energy, sensitivity and virtuosity! Both well known on the jazz and gypsy jazz scene for their ability to represent these styles, they also have the particularity of composing without stylistic limits. Communication is a key factor in their approach to audiences.

L’événement FESTIVAL OFF DE CARCASSONNE RÉMI DUGUÉ & BENJAMIN BOBENRIETH Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-05 par