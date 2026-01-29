FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ALONZO + BOUSS Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ALONZO + BOUSS

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 59 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-25 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

Deux phénomènes incontournables du rap français, Alonzo et Bouss, viendront enflammer le Festival de Carcassonne 2026 ; chacun avec leur show intense et authentique, entre textes ciselés, style brut et flow percutant ! Une soirée taillée pour faire bouger la Cité Médiévale !

20h30 Alonzo

Après un premier concert complet devant 60 000 spectateurs au stade Orange Vélodrome le 19 juillet 2025 — véritable événement et consécration pour l’artiste marseillais fort de plus de 20 ans de carrière — Alonzo revient en 2026 au Vélodrome pour un second round exceptionnel, le 6 juin 2026, et au Festival de Carcassonne le 25 juillet ! Pilier incontournable du rap français, de La Belle Vie à Santana, de Binta à La Seleção, en passant par Papa Allo ou Tout va bien, Alonzo a bâti une carrière jalonnée de hits. Trois ans après le succès de Quartiers Nords (disque de platine), il signe son retour avec Longue Vie à Nous, un projet puissant pensé comme un hommage à son parcours, à ses valeurs et à ses racines marseillaises.

22h Bouss

Après avoir affiché complet à l’Accor Arena en un temps record, Bouss franchit une nouvelle étape historique son second Bercy est sold out ! En quelques mois seulement, ce jeune prodige du rap français a réalisé ce qu’aucun artiste de sa génération n’avait accompli aussi rapidement remplir deux fois la salle mythique parisienne. Porté par une musique singulière mêlant rap, chant et sonorités du monde, Bouss a su fédérer une fanbase massive et engagée qui a propulsé ses deux premiers albums au sommet. Son ascension est fulgurante, et redéfinit les codes de la réussite. Ce succès fulgurant positionne Bouss parmi les artistes majeurs du rap français et marque un tournant générationnel dans l’histoire de la scène musicale française. Le message est clair Bouss est là pour marquer les esprits et son époque.

.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Two phenomena of the French rap scene, Alonzo and Bouss, are set to set the Carcassonne 2026 Festival alight, each with their own intense and authentic show, featuring chiseled lyrics, raw style and hard-hitting flow! An evening designed to get the medieval city moving!

8:30pm: Alonzo

After a sold-out first concert in front of 60,000 spectators at the Orange Vélodrome stadium on July 19, 2025 a true event and consecration for the Marseilles artist with a career spanning over 20 years? Alonzo returns in 2026: at the Vélodrome for an exceptional second round, on June 6, 2026, and at the Carcassonne Festival on July 25! An essential pillar of French rap, from La Belle Vie to Santana, from Binta to La Seleção, via Papa Allo and Tout va bien, Alonzo has built a career studded with hits. Three years after the success of Quartiers Nords (platinum disc), he is back with Longue Vie à Nous, a powerful project designed as a tribute to his career, his values and his roots in Marseilles.

10pm: Bouss

After selling out the Accor Arena in record time, Bouss reaches a new milestone: his second Bercy is sold out! In just a few months, this young French rap prodigy has achieved what no other artist of his generation has done so quickly: fill the legendary Paris venue twice. Driven by a unique blend of rap, vocals and world sounds, Bouss has built up a massive and committed fanbase, propelling his first two albums to the top of the charts. His meteoric rise redefined the codes of success. This dazzling success positions Bouss among the major artists of French rap, and marks a generational turning point in the history of the French music scene. The message is clear: Bouss is here to make his mark on the world and his era.

L’événement FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE ALONZO + BOUSS Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Carcassonne