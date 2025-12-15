FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE GAËTAN ROUSSEL Carcassonne

FESTIVAL DE CARCASSONNE GAËTAN ROUSSEL

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 59 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 21:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Figure incontournable de la scène française et voix iconique de Louise Attaque, Gaëtan Roussel retrouvera le Théâtre Jean-Deschamps pour un concert en solo, lumineux et élégant, entre tubes incontournables, pépites solo et énergie chaleureuse !

Prolifique porteur et passeur de projets, Gaëtan Roussel ne cesse d’inventer son destin d’artiste en mouvement. Après des retrouvailles triomphales avec Louise Attaque, il s’échappe de nouveau en solo, avec un sixième album studio Marjolaine , sorti le 14 novembre 2025.

Place Saint-Nazaire Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

A key figure on the French music scene and the iconic voice of Louise Attaque, Gaëtan Roussel returns to the Théâtre Jean-Deschamps for a luminous, elegant solo concert, a mix of essential hits, solo nuggets and warm energy!

Gaëtan Roussel is a prolific creator and transmitter of projects, constantly inventing his own destiny as an artist on the move. After a triumphant reunion with Louise Attaque, he is back on the solo scene with his sixth studio album, Marjolaine , released on November 14, 2025.

