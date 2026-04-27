FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CONCERT DE CLÔTURE Codalet
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CONCERT DE CLÔTURE Codalet samedi 8 août 2026.
Codalet
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CONCERT DE CLÔTURE
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-08 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert de clôture exceptionnel Orchestre du Festival Pierre Bleuse, direction Sol Gabetta, Violoncelle
T. Takemitsu Requiem pour cordes
E. Lalo, Concerto pour violoncelle et orchestre en ré mineur
A. Dvorak Symphonie N°9 Nouveau monde
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pablo Casals Festival offers an exceptional closing concert: Festival Orchestra Pierre Bleuse, conductor Sol Gabetta, cello
T. Takemitsu: Requiem for Strings
E. Lalo, Concerto for cello and orchestra in D minor
A. Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 New World
L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: CONCERT DE CLÔTURE Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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