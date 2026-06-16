FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Prades
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Prades mardi 28 juillet 2026.
Prades
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28
fin : 2026-08-08
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
Le Festival Pablo Casals de Prades est l’un des rares à être né du mélange inattendu d’un besoin artistique très fort et de la position passionnément engagée d’un humaniste et artiste exceptionnel. Fidèle à l’esprit de son créateur, il propose à côté…
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pablo Casals Festival in Prades is one of the few to have emerged from the unexpected combination of a very strong artistic need and the passionately committed stance of an exceptional humanist and artist. True to the spirit of its founder, it offers…
L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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