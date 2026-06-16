Prades

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

Le Festival Pablo Casals de Prades est l’un des rares à être né du mélange inattendu d’un besoin artistique très fort et de la position passionnément engagée d’un humaniste et artiste exceptionnel. Fidèle à l’esprit de son créateur, il propose à côté…

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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07

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English :

The Pablo Casals Festival in Prades is one of the few to have emerged from the unexpected combination of a very strong artistic need and the passionately committed stance of an exceptional humanist and artist. True to the spirit of its founder, it offers…

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO