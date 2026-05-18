FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH Gardouch

Gardouch

FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE

LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 14:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

3 associations Gardouchoises se réunissent pour vous proposer une journée de concerts placés sous le signe de la convivialité.

La Minoterie ouvre ses portes (et son quai !) aux associations 1+1 & Bands in Gardouch, qui ont concocté une belle journée de festivités !

Concerts au programme

14h Undecided the Band (B.I.G.)

15h30 Presbeatles (B.I.G.)

16h15 Élèves à la guitare (1+1)

17h15 Élèves au chant (1+1)

19h Nomade Voix (1+1)

20h Les clés de Fa (B.I.G.)

21h Miss Taker & the dirty socks (B.I.G.)

22h Jam collectif (B.I.G. et 1+1)

Petite restauration et buvette sur place.

L’événement sera annulé en cas de mauvais temps .

LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie minoterie.gardouch@gmail.com

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English :

3 Gardouch associations get together to offer you a day of friendly concerts.

L’événement FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE Gardouch a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE