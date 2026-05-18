FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH Gardouch
FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH Gardouch samedi 6 juin 2026.
Gardouch
FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE
LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-06
3 associations Gardouchoises se réunissent pour vous proposer une journée de concerts placés sous le signe de la convivialité.
La Minoterie ouvre ses portes (et son quai !) aux associations 1+1 & Bands in Gardouch, qui ont concocté une belle journée de festivités !
Concerts au programme
14h Undecided the Band (B.I.G.)
15h30 Presbeatles (B.I.G.)
16h15 Élèves à la guitare (1+1)
17h15 Élèves au chant (1+1)
19h Nomade Voix (1+1)
20h Les clés de Fa (B.I.G.)
21h Miss Taker & the dirty socks (B.I.G.)
22h Jam collectif (B.I.G. et 1+1)
Petite restauration et buvette sur place.
L’événement sera annulé en cas de mauvais temps .
LA MINOTERIE DE GARDOUCH 16 Quai Riquet Gardouch 31290 Haute-Garonne Occitanie minoterie.gardouch@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
3 Gardouch associations get together to offer you a day of friendly concerts.
L’événement FÊTE À LA MINOTERIE Gardouch a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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- LE BARBIER DE SÉVILLE À GARDOUCH Gardouch 23 mai 2026
- VIDE-GRENIERS À GARDOUCH Gardouch 14 juin 2026
- VISITE THEÂTRALISÉE DU CANAL DU MIDI Quai Riquet Gardouch 14 juin 2026
- FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA 2026 Gardouch 9 juillet 2026