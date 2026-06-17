Fête de Capvern Place du 14 juillet Capvern
Fête de Capvern Place du 14 juillet Capvern vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Capvern
Fête de Capvern
Place du 14 juillet CAPVERN Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03
fin : 2026-07-05
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
Vendredi 3 Juillet
A partir de 16h30 Marché de producteurs, animation musicale par BELLOWBRASS
18h Apéro-Concert avec TYKE
22h Soirée Années 80 avec le podium DISCO DIVA
Samedi 4 Juillet
14h Tournoi de rugby flag au stade
18h30 Grillades au stade
22h Bal avec le podium DISCO DIVA
Dimanche 5 Juillet
11h30 Dépôt de gerbe avec l’harmonie de Capvern suivi de l’apéritif offert par la Mairie
18h à 23h30 Animation musicale avec LES BOLEROS BURGAIS et SOUTHERN CLIC
23h30 Concert avec le groupe ANGI
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Place du 14 juillet CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 67 97 46 63 comitedesfetesdecapvern@laposte.net
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English :
Friday, July 3:
Starting at 4:30 p.m.: Farmers’ Market, with musical entertainment by BELLOWBRASS
6:00 p.m. Pre-concert drinks with TYKE
10:00 PM: ’80s Night with the DISCO DIVA stage
Saturday, July 4:
2:00 PM: Flag rugby tournament at the stadium
6:30 PM: Barbecue at the stadium
10:00 PM Dance with the DISCO DIVA stage
Sunday, July 5:
11:30 a.m. Wreath-laying ceremony with the Capvern brass band, followed by an aperitif hosted by City Hall
6:00 PM 11:30 PM: Live music featuring LES BOLEROS BURGAIS and SOUTHERN CLIC
11:30 PM Concert featuring the band ANGI
L’événement Fête de Capvern Capvern a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65
À voir aussi à Capvern (Hautes-Pyrénées)
- Soirée guinguette Au restaurant du Garden & City Capvern 25 juin 2026
- Impro Bar avec Les Barjots Zone commerciale Capvern Capvern 25 juin 2026
- Soirée cubaine CAPVERN Capvern 26 juin 2026
- Concert Chorale Les Bérets Bleus CAPVERN LES BAINS Capvern 26 juin 2026
- Soirée guinguette Au restaurant du Garden & City Capvern 2 juillet 2026