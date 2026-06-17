Capvern

Fête de Capvern

Place du 14 juillet CAPVERN Capvern Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03

fin : 2026-07-05

Date(s) :

2026-07-03

Vendredi 3 Juillet

A partir de 16h30 Marché de producteurs, animation musicale par BELLOWBRASS

18h Apéro-Concert avec TYKE

22h Soirée Années 80 avec le podium DISCO DIVA

Samedi 4 Juillet

14h Tournoi de rugby flag au stade

18h30 Grillades au stade

22h Bal avec le podium DISCO DIVA

Dimanche 5 Juillet

11h30 Dépôt de gerbe avec l’harmonie de Capvern suivi de l’apéritif offert par la Mairie

18h à 23h30 Animation musicale avec LES BOLEROS BURGAIS et SOUTHERN CLIC

23h30 Concert avec le groupe ANGI

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Place du 14 juillet CAPVERN Capvern 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 67 97 46 63 comitedesfetesdecapvern@laposte.net

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English :

Friday, July 3:

Starting at 4:30 p.m.: Farmers’ Market, with musical entertainment by BELLOWBRASS

6:00 p.m. Pre-concert drinks with TYKE

10:00 PM: ’80s Night with the DISCO DIVA stage

Saturday, July 4:

2:00 PM: Flag rugby tournament at the stadium

6:30 PM: Barbecue at the stadium

10:00 PM Dance with the DISCO DIVA stage

Sunday, July 5:

11:30 a.m. Wreath-laying ceremony with the Capvern brass band, followed by an aperitif hosted by City Hall

6:00 PM 11:30 PM: Live music featuring LES BOLEROS BURGAIS and SOUTHERN CLIC

11:30 PM Concert featuring the band ANGI

L’événement Fête de Capvern Capvern a été mis à jour le 2026-06-17 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65