FÊTE DE LA MER & DES PÊCHEURS ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Canet-en-Roussillon
FÊTE DE LA MER & DES PÊCHEURS ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Canet-en-Roussillon vendredi 14 août 2026.
Canet-en-Roussillon
FÊTE DE LA MER & DES PÊCHEURS ET FEU D’ARTIFICE
Plage de la jetée Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-08-14 2026-08-15
Un rendez-vous incontournable entre tradition et convivialité !
Plongez au cœur de l’ambiance maritime avec la Fête de la Mer & des Pêcheurs, un événement emblématique qui rend hommage aux gens de la mer et célèbre les richesses du littoral catalan.
Que vous soyez en famille, entre amis ou simplement curieux, venez célébrer ensemble cette tradition ancrée dans notre patrimoine.
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Plage de la jetée Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00 infos@canet-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A not-to-be-missed rendezvous of tradition and conviviality!
Immerse yourself in the maritime atmosphere of the Fête de la Mer & des Pêcheurs, an emblematic event that pays tribute to the people of the sea and celebrates the riches of the Catalan coastline.
Whether you’re with family, friends or just curious, come and join us in celebrating a tradition that’s deeply rooted in our heritage.
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MER & DES PÊCHEURS ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-12 par CANET TOURISME
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