FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PERPIGNAN Perpignan
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PERPIGNAN Perpignan dimanche 21 juin 2026.
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PERPIGNAN
Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-21
fin : 2026-06-21
Date(s) :
2026-06-21
Dans le centre-ville de Perpignan, à l’occasion du solstice d’été, venez vibrer au rythme de la musique !
.
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Celebrate the summer solstice in Perpignan?s city center with music!
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PERPIGNAN Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-01-13 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME