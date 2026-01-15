FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE À PERPIGNAN

Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-06-21

Dans le centre-ville de Perpignan, à l’occasion du solstice d’été, venez vibrer au rythme de la musique !

Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 66 30 30

English :

Celebrate the summer solstice in Perpignan?s city center with music!

