Baixas

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-19 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

Venez danser sur les plus grands succès de la Chanson Française!

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14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

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English :

Come and dance to the greatest hits of French chanson!

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME