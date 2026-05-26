FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Baixas
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE
14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-19
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
Venez danser sur les plus grands succès de la Chanson Française!
.
14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and dance to the greatest hits of French chanson!
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- EXPOSITION MATIÈRE EN MOUVEMENT Baixas 2 juin 2026
- BAIXAS CULTURE EN FÊTE Baixas 13 juin 2026
- EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS PERPIGNAN Baixas 16 juin 2026
- EXPOSITION PATCH AMITIÉS Baixas 16 juin 2026
- GALA Baixas 27 juin 2026