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FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas vendredi 19 juin 2026.

Adresse : 14, avenue Maréchal Joffre

Ville : 66390 Baixas

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Baixas

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :
2026-06-19

Venez danser sur les plus grands succès de la Chanson Française!
  .

14, avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02  mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and dance to the greatest hits of French chanson!

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)