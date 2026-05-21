LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE Baixas mercredi 1 juillet 2026.
Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE
320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-01 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-01
Date(s) :
2026-07-01
Buvette/ restauration rapide sur place.Enfants placés sous la responsabilité des accompagnants….
.
320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Refreshments/fast food on siteChildren under the responsibility of accompanying adults….
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- BAIXAS CULTURE EN FÊTE Baixas 13 juin 2026
- GALA Baixas 27 juin 2026
- LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS FETE NOTRE DAME DES NEIGES Baixas 5 août 2026
- LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SPECTACLE CABARET Baixas 12 août 2026
- LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas 19 août 2026