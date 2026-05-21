Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE

320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-01 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-01

Date(s) :

2026-07-01

Buvette/ restauration rapide sur place.Enfants placés sous la responsabilité des accompagnants….

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320 Av. Mal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Refreshments/fast food on siteChildren under the responsibility of accompanying adults….

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS SOIRÉE DANCE ELECTRO MOUSSE Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME