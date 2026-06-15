FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes
FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Rivesaltes
FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT
Allées du Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-03
A partir de 16h00, animations, jeux, marché, concours, ateliers loisirs, ambiance musicale, concerts, et restauration.
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Allées du Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From 4:00 pm, entertainment, games, market, competitions, leisure workshops, music, concerts and catering.
L’événement FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par BIT DE RIVESALTES
À voir aussi à Rivesaltes (Pyrénées-Orientales)
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- LES SOIRÉES DES ALLÉES Rivesaltes 9 juillet 2026