Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes

FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes

FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes vendredi 3 juillet 2026.

Adresse : Allées du Maréchal Joffre

Ville : 66600 Rivesaltes

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Fin : vendredi 3 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 16:00:00

Tarif :

Rivesaltes

FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT

Allées du Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 16:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03 01:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-03

A partir de 16h00, animations, jeux, marché, concours, ateliers loisirs, ambiance musicale, concerts, et restauration.
  .

Allées du Maréchal Joffre Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 04 04 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From 4:00 pm, entertainment, games, market, competitions, leisure workshops, music, concerts and catering.

L’événement FÊTE DE L’ABRICOT Rivesaltes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par BIT DE RIVESALTES

À voir aussi à Rivesaltes (Pyrénées-Orientales)