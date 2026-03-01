Fête du court métrage Dans l’ancien chai Daelly Segonzac
Fête du court métrage Dans l’ancien chai Daelly Segonzac samedi 28 mars 2026.
Dans l’ancien chai Daelly 14 rue de Gâte Pic Segonzac Charente
Début : 2026-03-28 17:00:00
fin : 2026-03-28 19:00:00
2026-03-28
Venez assister à la projection de 5 courts métrages coups de cœur du public à l’occasion des 10 ans de la fête du court métrage, dans un lieu insolite.
A partir de 12 ans.
Durée: 1h20
Dans l’ancien chai Daelly 14 rue de Gâte Pic Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 88 23 82 contact@cognac-daelly.fr
English :
Attend a screening of 5 audience favorites to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the short film festival, in an unusual location.
Ages 12 and up.
Running time: 1h20
L’événement Fête du court métrage Segonzac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par Destination Cognac