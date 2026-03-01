Fête du court métrage Dans l’ancien chai Daelly Segonzac

Fête du court métrage

Dans l’ancien chai Daelly 14 rue de Gâte Pic Segonzac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 17:00:00

fin : 2026-03-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Venez assister à la projection de 5 courts métrages coups de cœur du public à l’occasion des 10 ans de la fête du court métrage, dans un lieu insolite.

A partir de 12 ans.

Durée: 1h20

.

14 rue de Gâte Pic Segonzac 16130 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 88 23 82 contact@cognac-daelly.fr

English :

Attend a screening of 5 audience favorites to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the short film festival, in an unusual location.

Ages 12 and up.

Running time: 1h20

