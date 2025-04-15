Fête Patronale | Reilhac Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier

Mazeyrat-d’Allier

Fête Patronale | Reilhac

Reilhac Le Bourg Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-05-02

fin : 2026-05-04

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Fête Patronale à Reilhac avec au programme, vente de boules de pain cuites au four, vide grenier, repas, bal disco animé par Folly Night et bal années 80, concours de pétanque, boom et animations pour les enfants. Buvette et snack tout le weekend.

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Reilhac Le Bourg Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 74 47 78 47

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English :

Fête Patronale in Reilhac with baked bread balls for sale, garage sale, meal, disco ball with Folly Night and 80s ball, pétanque competition, boom and children’s entertainment. Refreshments and snacks all weekend.

L’événement Fête Patronale | Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2025-04-15 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier