SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! REILHAC Mazeyrat-d’Allier

Mazeyrat-d’Allier

SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES !

REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

Un jeu de piste grandeur nature adapté aux tout-petits avec des peluches, des marionnettes, des histoires et de la patouille sur les berges et sentiers en bord d’allier.

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REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 05 41 ot.langeac@rivesduhautallier.fr

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English :

A life-size treasure hunt for toddlers, with stuffed animals, puppets, stories and pawing along the banks and paths of the Allier.

L’événement SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier