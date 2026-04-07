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SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! REILHAC Mazeyrat-d’Allier

SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! REILHAC Mazeyrat-d’Allier samedi 13 juin 2026.

Lieu : REILHAC

Adresse : Gravières de Reilhac

Ville : 43300 Mazeyrat-d'Allier

Département : Haute-Loire

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Mazeyrat-d’Allier

SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES !

REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

Un jeu de piste grandeur nature adapté aux tout-petits avec des peluches, des marionnettes, des histoires et de la patouille sur les berges et sentiers en bord d’allier.
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REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 05 41  ot.langeac@rivesduhautallier.fr

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English :

A life-size treasure hunt for toddlers, with stuffed animals, puppets, stories and pawing along the banks and paths of the Allier.

L’événement SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier

À voir aussi à Mazeyrat-d'Allier (Haute-Loire)