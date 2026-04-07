SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! REILHAC Mazeyrat-d’Allier
SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! REILHAC Mazeyrat-d’Allier samedi 13 juin 2026.
Mazeyrat-d’Allier
SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES !
REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
Un jeu de piste grandeur nature adapté aux tout-petits avec des peluches, des marionnettes, des histoires et de la patouille sur les berges et sentiers en bord d’allier.
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REILHAC Gravières de Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 05 41 ot.langeac@rivesduhautallier.fr
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English :
A life-size treasure hunt for toddlers, with stuffed animals, puppets, stories and pawing along the banks and paths of the Allier.
L’événement SORTIE NATURE | PETITE ENFANCE, GRANDES DECOUVERTES ! Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
À voir aussi à Mazeyrat-d'Allier (Haute-Loire)
- Fête Patronale | Reilhac Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 2 mai 2026
- Concert | La Belle Roulotte Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 12 juillet 2026
- Concert | La Belle Roulotte Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 19 juillet 2026
- Concert | La Belle Roulotte Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 26 juillet 2026
- Concert | La Belle Roulotte Reilhac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 2 août 2026