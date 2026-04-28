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LES JOURNEES EUROPENNES DE L’ARCHEOLOGIE | Balade commentée autour du Dolmen dit de La tombe des Fées Mazeyrat-d’Allier

LES JOURNEES EUROPENNES DE L’ARCHEOLOGIE | Balade commentée autour du Dolmen dit de La tombe des Fées Mazeyrat-d’Allier samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : Rougeac

Ville : 43300 Mazeyrat-d'Allier

Département : Haute-Loire

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Mazeyrat-d’Allier

LES JOURNEES EUROPENNES DE L’ARCHEOLOGIE | Balade commentée autour du Dolmen dit de La tombe des Fées

Rougeac Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

avec l’association PANPA Haut-Allier et le Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette. Rendez-vous dans le village de Rougeac. En partenariat avec l’association PANPA Haut-Allier et la municipalité de Mazeyrat d’Allier
  .

Rougeac Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 77 28 30  m.avont@haut-allier.com

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English :

with the PANPA Haut-Allier association and the Pays d’art et d’histoire du Haut-Allier PETR Pays de Lafayette. Meet in the village of Rougeac. In partnership with PANPA Haut-Allier and the municipality of Mazeyrat d?Allier

L’événement LES JOURNEES EUROPENNES DE L’ARCHEOLOGIE | Balade commentée autour du Dolmen dit de La tombe des Fées Mazeyrat-d’Allier a été mis à jour le 2026-04-28 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier

À voir aussi à Mazeyrat-d'Allier (Haute-Loire)