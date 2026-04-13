Informations pratiques

Collioure

FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE

Collioure Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-16 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-16 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-16

La ville de Collioure vous invite aux fêtes de Saint Vincent ! Le 16 août 9h Messe ; 9h45 Procession ; 11h30 Sardanes ; 12h Régate ; 18h Sardanes ; 19h Animations musicales ; 22h Grand feu d’artifice ; 22h30 Concerts

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Collioure Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47

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English :

The town of Collioure invites you to the Saint Vincent Festival! August 16: 9:00 a.m. ? Mass; 9:45 a.m. ? Procession; 11:30 a.m. ? Sardanas; 12:00 p.m. Regatta; 6:00 p.m. Sardanas; 7:00 p.m. Live music; 10:00 p.m. Grand fireworks display; 10:30 p.m. Concerts

L’événement FÊTES DE SAINT VINCENT 16 AOÛT FESTA MAJOR DE COTLLIURE Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT DE COLLIOURE