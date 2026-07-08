Informations pratiques

Collioure

LES JEUDIS EN FANFARE ROSSELLO STREET BAND

Collioure Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-30 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-30 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-30

Collioure se met au rythme des Fanfares et des Bandas, pour le plus grand plaisir de nos visiteurs et résidents. Cette grande Fête, pensée par la ville de Collioure, se veut festive et familiale à l’heure de l’apéro. Retrouvez le 30 juillet la Rosselló street band dans les rues et sur le port de Collioure.

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Collioure Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47 contact@collioure.com

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English :

Collioure comes alive to the rhythm of fanfares and bandas, much to the delight of our visitors and residents. This major festival, organized by the town of Collioure, is designed to be a festive, family-friendly event during happy hour. On July 30, catch the Rosselló Street Band in the streets and at the port of Collioure.

L’événement LES JEUDIS EN FANFARE ROSSELLO STREET BAND Collioure a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par OT DE COLLIOURE