Feu d’artifice Xertigny

Xertigny

Feu d’artifice

AU PIED DU CHATEAU DES BRASSEURS Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-07-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-13 23:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-13

Madame le Maire, les Membres du Conseil Municipal et le Chef du Centre de Secours de Xertigny sont heureux de vous inviter à la Cérémonie Patriotique , qui se déroulera le 13 Juillet selon le programme suivant

• 19h45 Rassemblement des Participants

• 20h00 Cérémonie au Monument aux Morts avec Dépôt de Gerbes

• 20h15 Revue des Troupes et du Matériel des Sapeurs-Pompiers et Remise de Médailles, Galons et Fourragères

• 22H45 Feux d’artifices

La Cérémonie Patriotique sera suivie des Festivités organisées par le Comité des Fêtes avec un Spectacle et des Feux d’Artifices offerts par la Ville de Xertigny, le tout accompagné d’un Bal Populaire avec DJ !

Buvette et Restauration dès 19h30 ! Pour cette année, une surprise vous attend.. Le Château s’habillera de ses plus belles couleurs pour l’occasion.Tout public

0 .

AU PIED DU CHATEAU DES BRASSEURS Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 10 34 comite-fetes-xertigny@yahoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Madame le Maire, the Members of the Municipal Council and the Chief of the Xertigny Fire Brigade are pleased to invite you to the Patriotic Ceremony, which will take place on July 13th according to the following program:

? 7.45pm: Gathering of participants

? 8.00 pm: Ceremony at the Monument aux Morts with wreath-laying

? 8.15pm: Review of firefighters’ troops and equipment and presentation of medals, stripes and furs

? 10:45pm: Fireworks display

The Patriotic Ceremony will be followed by the Festivities organized by the Comité des Fêtes: with a Show and Fireworks offered by the Town of Xertigny, accompanied by a Popular Ball with DJ!

Refreshments and Catering from 7.30pm! This year, a surprise awaits you… The Château will be decked out in its finest colors for the occasion

L’événement Feu d’artifice Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION