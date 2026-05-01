Xertigny

Apéro Littéraire

2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Fée, sorcière, loup-garou ou vampire, quel est votre alter ego ? Dans le cadre des Imaginales, venez partager et/ou découvrir des coups de cœur littéraires et cinématographiques sur la thématique.

Quiz et animations agrémenteront la rencontre dans une ambiance conviviale !

À partir de 12 ans • Entrée libreAdultes

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2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fairy, witch, werewolf or vampire, what’s your alter ego? As part of Imaginales, come and share and/or discover your literary and cinematic favorites.

Quizzes and other activities will liven up the meeting in a convivial atmosphere!

Ages 12 and over ? Free admission

L’événement Apéro Littéraire Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION