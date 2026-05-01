Apéro Littéraire Xertigny
Apéro Littéraire Xertigny samedi 30 mai 2026.
Xertigny
Apéro Littéraire
2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 17:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Fée, sorcière, loup-garou ou vampire, quel est votre alter ego ? Dans le cadre des Imaginales, venez partager et/ou découvrir des coups de cœur littéraires et cinématographiques sur la thématique.
Quiz et animations agrémenteront la rencontre dans une ambiance conviviale !
À partir de 12 ans • Entrée libreAdultes
0 .
2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Fairy, witch, werewolf or vampire, what’s your alter ego? As part of Imaginales, come and share and/or discover your literary and cinematic favorites.
Quizzes and other activities will liven up the meeting in a convivial atmosphere!
Ages 12 and over ? Free admission
L’événement Apéro Littéraire Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-22 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION
À voir aussi à Xertigny (Vosges)
- Exposition Libre et vivant Xertigny 5 mai 2026
- samed d’histoires Xertigny 16 mai 2026
- Journées gourmandes portes-ouvertes maison moine Rasey Xertigny 23 mai 2026
- La Golaye choppe de la bouteille Xertigny 23 mai 2026
- LIBRE ET VIVANT Retour sur un voyage à vélo thérapeutique Xertigny 6 juin 2026