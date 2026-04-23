Xertigny

Libre et vivant Retour sur un voyage à vélo thérapeutique

2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-06-06 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

À la suite de l’exposition du xertinois Vincent Fisson, venez le rencontrer pour échanger autour de son voyage thérapeutique à vélo, la nature et les paysages traversés qui l’ont aidé dans cette belle aventure !

Tout public • Entrée libreAdultes

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2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38

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English :

Following the exhibition by Xertinois artist Vincent Fisson, come and meet him for a chat about his therapeutic cycling journey, and the nature and landscapes he crossed that helped him on his adventure!

Open to all? Free admission

L’événement Libre et vivant Retour sur un voyage à vélo thérapeutique Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION