FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier mardi 28 juillet 2026.
Altier
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA
Eglise Altier Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28
fin : 2026-07-28
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia
Libre participation
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia
Libre participation .
Eglise Altier 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra
Free participation
L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Altier (Lozère)
- CONCOURS DE PÉTANQUE Altier 24 mai 2026