Altier

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

Eglise Altier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-28

fin : 2026-07-28

Date(s) :

2026-07-28

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia

Libre participation

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia

Libre participation .

Eglise Altier 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com

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English :

The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra

Free participation

L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par 48-OT Mont Lozere