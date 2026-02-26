FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Eglise de Villefort Villefort

Villefort

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

Eglise de Villefort 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31

fin : 2026-07-31

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia vendredi 31 juillet.

Libre participation

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia vendredi 31 juillet.

Libre participation .

Eglise de Villefort 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra on Friday July 31.

Free participation

L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par 48-OT Mont Lozere