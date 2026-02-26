FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Eglise de Villefort Villefort
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Eglise de Villefort Villefort vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Villefort
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA
Eglise de Villefort 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31
fin : 2026-07-31
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia vendredi 31 juillet.
Libre participation
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia vendredi 31 juillet.
Libre participation .
Eglise de Villefort 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra on Friday July 31.
Free participation
L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Villefort a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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