Guitar Night Project Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Meisenthal

Guitar Night Project

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

24

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-23 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-23 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-23

Après avoir sillonné les scènes du monde entier dans leurs projets respectifs. Fred CHAPELLIER, Patrick RONDAT et Pat O’MAY souhaitent, au travers de ce concert exceptionnel, partager leur amour de la guitare en rendant un hommage vibrant aux guitaristes qui leur ont donné l’envie de consacrer leur vie à la musique par le biais de cet instrument. Pendant plus de 2 heures, accompagnés d’un bassiste et d’un batteur, ils vont vous emporter dans un univers magique et unique. Un voyage aux racines de la musique avec toujours cet amour du partage aussi bien entre eux qu’avec le public.Tout public

24 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

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English :

After touring the world with their respective projects, Fred CHAPELLIER, Patrick RONDAT and Pat O? Fred CHAPELLIER, Patrick RONDAT and Pat O?MAY wish to share their love of the guitar in this exceptional concert, paying vibrant tribute to the guitarists who inspired them to devote their lives to music through this instrument. For over 2 hours, accompanied by a bassist and a drummer, they will transport you into a unique and magical universe. A journey to the roots of music, always with a love of sharing, both with each other and with the audience.

L’événement Guitar Night Project Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2026-04-07 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE