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HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 18 avril 2026.

Lieu : Place Gabriel Rouy

Adresse : BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS

Ville : 31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 10:30:00

Tarif :

Bagnères-de-Luchon

HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE

Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 10:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18 11:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-18

Venez avec vos enfants écouter des histoires sur le printemps et nous nous rassemblerons autour d’un kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais)).
Places limitées, réservation conseillée par téléphone.
Public familial à partir de 5 ans.
Proposé par la Bibliothèque pour tous.   .

Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 04 12  biblio.luchon@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come with your children to hear stories about spring, and we’ll gather around a kamishibaï (small Japanese theater)).
Places are limited, please reserve by phone.

L’événement HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)