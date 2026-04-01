HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon
HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon samedi 18 avril 2026.
Bagnères-de-Luchon
HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE
Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18 10:30:00
fin : 2026-04-18 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
Venez avec vos enfants écouter des histoires sur le printemps et nous nous rassemblerons autour d’un kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais)).
Places limitées, réservation conseillée par téléphone.
Public familial à partir de 5 ans.
Proposé par la Bibliothèque pour tous. .
Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 04 12 biblio.luchon@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come with your children to hear stories about spring, and we’ll gather around a kamishibaï (small Japanese theater)).
Places are limited, please reserve by phone.
L’événement HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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