HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Place Gabriel Rouy Bagnères-de-Luchon

Bagnères-de-Luchon

HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE

Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18 10:30:00

fin : 2026-04-18 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Venez avec vos enfants écouter des histoires sur le printemps et nous nous rassemblerons autour d’un kamishibaï (petit théâtre japonais)).

Places limitées, réservation conseillée par téléphone.

Public familial à partir de 5 ans.

Proposé par la Bibliothèque pour tous. .

Place Gabriel Rouy BIBLIOTHÈQUE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 04 12 biblio.luchon@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come with your children to hear stories about spring, and we’ll gather around a kamishibaï (small Japanese theater)).

Places are limited, please reserve by phone.

L’événement HISTOIRES OFFERTES À LA BIBLIOTHÈQUE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE