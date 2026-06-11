Narbonne

I MESSAGERI VOIX ET MUSIQUE DE CORSE

Rue Armand Gauthier Narbonne Aude

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-16 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-16 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-16

Dans le cadre de la tournée I MESSAGERI PRODUCTIONS, assistez à Narbonne au concert du groupe I Messageri. Le groupe fondé par les frères ANDREANI en 1996, est aujourd’hui incontournable dans le paysage musical Corse.

Fort de leurs cinq albums et leurs nombreux concerts donnés aux quatre coins de l’Europe, I MESSAGERI n’a cessé de porter leurs chants aux textes fort, et ce devant un public de plus en plus nombreux au fil des années.

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Rue Armand Gauthier Narbonne 11100 Aude Occitanie +33 4 87 33 97 10

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English :

As part of the I MESSAGERI PRODUCTIONS tour, come to Narbonne to see I Messageri in concert. Founded by the Andreani brothers in 1996, the band is now a staple of the Corsican music scene.

With five albums to their credit and numerous concerts performed across Europe, I MESSAGERI has continued to share their songs with powerful lyrics, performing before an audience that has grown steadily over the years.

L’événement I MESSAGERI VOIX ET MUSIQUE DE CORSE Narbonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-11 par