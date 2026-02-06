I MUVRINI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan
I MUVRINI Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan jeudi 12 novembre 2026.
I MUVRINI
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 50 – 50 – 55
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-11-12 20:30:00
fin : 2026-11-12
Date(s) :
2026-11-12
Au Palais des congrès, I MUVRINI sont en tournée avec NULU 33 ( nuage 33 ), onze chansons tracées au pinceau, dans la force de ce sensible qui leur est singulier.
.
Place Armand Lanoux Palais des congrès Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 34 07 48
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
At the Palais des Congrès, I MUVRINI are on tour with NULU 33 ( cloud 33 ), eleven songs drawn with a brush, in the strength of their singular sensibility.
L’événement I MUVRINI Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-06 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME