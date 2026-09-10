ILLUSTRATION FESTIVAL 2026, Les Subsistances, Lyon
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Les Subsistances · Lyon
Informations pratiques
ILLUSTRATION FESTIVAL 2026 26 et 27 septembre Les Subsistances Rhône
10€ plein tarif, 8€ tarif réduit (-26 ans, étudiants, minima sociaux), 5€ tarif enfant (5-12 ans)
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-26T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-27T10:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-27T20:00:00+02:00
IF, le festival international d’illustration contemporaine, est de retour les 26 et 27 septembre aux SUBS et à l’ENSBA Lyon.
EXPO LIVE · MARCHÉ D’OBJETS ILLUSTRÉS · BASTON DESSINÉE · CONCERTS ILLUSTRÉS · ATELIERS · EXPOS · MASTERCLASSES · TALKS · COURTS-MÉTRAGES ANIMÉS · PIMP MY BODY · TATA TATTOO · ILLUSTRATIONS VIRTUELLES · ADOBE CREATIVE CLUB
-> FOCUS TAÏWAN
La programmation : https://illustration-festival.com/
Tarifs : 5€ / 8€ / 10€ / Gratuit pour les enfants de moins de 7 ans
Les Subsistances 8 bis Quai St Vincent, 69001 Lyon Lyon 69001 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/kiblind-association/evenements/billetterie-if-4e-edition »}] [{« link »: « https://illustration-festival.com/ »}]
IF à Lyon ! 2026 Focus Taïwan illustration taïwan
Kiblind
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