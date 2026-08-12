Informations pratiques

Sainte-Maxime

Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

de 8 à 12 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-23 10:00:00

fin : 2026-12-23

Date(s) :

2026-12-23

Bòn Nové , ici en Provence c’est comme cela que l’on dit Joyeux Noël !

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Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence

Bòn Nové , here in Provence that’s how we say Merry Christmas!



The Christmas season in Provence extends from Sainte-Barbe to Candlemas, a period rich in festivals and traditions that illuminate towns and villages. This guided tour in the Massif des Maures invites you to delve into the heart of these ancestral customs.



Be enchanted by the wheat sown in three saucers, a symbol of prosperity, and the tasting of the thirteen desserts, a Christmas must. Discover how the locals create natural decorations with foliage and marvel at the Provençal nativity scene, a true artisanal masterpiece.



During this walk, you will experience an authentic immersion in the Provençal Christmas spirit, sharing traditions passed down from generation to generation. A unique experience awaits you, between nature and culture, to celebrate the end-of-year festivities like never before.

L’événement Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime