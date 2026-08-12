Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime
mercredi 23 décembre 2026 · Sainte-Maxime
Informations pratiques
Sainte-Maxime
Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence
Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime Var
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR
de 8 à 12 ans
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-23 10:00:00
fin : 2026-12-23
Date(s) :
2026-12-23
Bòn Nové , ici en Provence c’est comme cela que l’on dit Joyeux Noël !
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Circuit panoramique du Deffend Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com
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English : Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence
Bòn Nové , here in Provence that’s how we say Merry Christmas!
The Christmas season in Provence extends from Sainte-Barbe to Candlemas, a period rich in festivals and traditions that illuminate towns and villages. This guided tour in the Massif des Maures invites you to delve into the heart of these ancestral customs.
Be enchanted by the wheat sown in three saucers, a symbol of prosperity, and the tasting of the thirteen desserts, a Christmas must. Discover how the locals create natural decorations with foliage and marvel at the Provençal nativity scene, a true artisanal masterpiece.
During this walk, you will experience an authentic immersion in the Provençal Christmas spirit, sharing traditions passed down from generation to generation. A unique experience awaits you, between nature and culture, to celebrate the end-of-year festivities like never before.
L’événement Immersion Tradition Noël en Provence Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-08-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime
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