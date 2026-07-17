Informations pratiques

Sainte-Maxime

La Braderie des Commerçants

Centre-ville et Centre ancien piétonnier Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-08-20 08:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-20

Venez vivre la grande Braderie des commerçants à Sainte-Maxime !

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Centre-ville et Centre ancien piétonnier Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 7 88 85 43 04 commerces@ste-maxime.fr

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English : La Braderie des Commerçants

Come and experience the great Sainte-Maxime Traders’ Braderie!



The narrow streets of our charming town are transformed into a shopping paradise for 4 days of bargains and discoveries. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to stroll through the pedestrianised streets and discover the exceptional offers from your local retailers, all in a festive and friendly atmosphere.



And this year, don’t miss the big new feature: the After Braderie! On Friday evenings, from 6pm, come along to the Covered Market to extend the pleasure with a moment of sharing and conviviality. Come and enjoy the sounds of a live band and the warm atmosphere with your friends and neighbours.



Come one, come all to celebrate this festival of local commerce and enjoy some unforgettable moments right in the heart of Sainte-Maxime!

L’événement La Braderie des Commerçants Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-07-17 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime