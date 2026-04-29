Sainte-Maxime

Live en ville

Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-18 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-18 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-18

Cet été, laissez-vous emporter par le rythme envoûtant des Musiques Live à Sainte-Maxime !

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Centre Ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

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English : Living in the city

This summer, let yourself be carried away by the captivating rhythm of Live Music in Sainte-Maxime!



Every Tuesday evening, the town center comes alive with music thanks to three live bands performing outdoors. Imagine: festive evenings in the heart of the city, surrounded by restaurants and inviting terraces, where a warm, summery atmosphere reigns supreme.



Three venues, three bands, three times the fun! Join us for unforgettable evenings filled with music and good vibes.



Live Music in Sainte-Maxime: an event not to be missed to experience summer with music!



Program:



The Cluster:

Stefan, with his guitar and his bandmates Sébastien and Denis, will transport you to their musical world with original covers, ranging from English pop to French and international pop-rock!



Place Victor Hugo



Eloise:

Eloise is a singer-pianist and songwriter whose music is a blend of pop and variety, tinged with melancholy and sincerity. Influenced by artists such as Ben Mazué, Michel Berger, and Dalida, she crafts sensitive songs where emotion takes center stage.



Place Louis Blanc



Plan B

Rediscover rock and pop legends… in a 100% live duo performance.

Two voices, two instruments, one mission: to move you!

Quai Léon Condroyer

L’événement Live en ville Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime