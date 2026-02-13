Infirmière RTT et bistouri Comédie Le Mans Le Mans
Infirmière RTT et bistouri Comédie Le Mans Le Mans mardi 17 mars 2026.
Infirmière RTT et bistouri
Comédie Le Mans 37 Rue nationale Le Mans Sarthe
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-17 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-21
Date(s) :
2026-03-17
Prochainement à Comédie Le Mans…
.
Comédie Le Mans 37 Rue nationale Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire comedielemans@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Coming soon to Comédie Le Mans…
L’événement Infirmière RTT et bistouri Le Mans a été mis à jour le 2026-02-13 par CDT72