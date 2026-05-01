Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne
Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne samedi 30 mai 2026.
Fort-du-Plasne
Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain.
Salle polyvalente Sous la mairie. Fort-du-Plasne Jura
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain Poterie du Lac à La dame.
Atelier le samedi 30 mai, de 10h à 12h. Tout public à partir de 6 ans.
Infos & réservations au Placu-Café ou au 06 17 19 43 38. .
Salle polyvalente Sous la mairie. Fort-du-Plasne 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 17 19 43 38 placu.cafe@yahoo.com
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English : Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain.
L’événement Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA GRANDVAUX
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