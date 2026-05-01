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Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne

Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne

Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne samedi 30 mai 2026.

Adresse : Salle polyvalente Sous la mairie.

Ville : 39150 Fort-du-Plasne

Département : Jura

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 10 10 12 Tarif de base plein tarif Tarif de base

Fort-du-Plasne

Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain.

Salle polyvalente Sous la mairie. Fort-du-Plasne Jura

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 12 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain Poterie du Lac à La dame.
Atelier le samedi 30 mai, de 10h à 12h. Tout public à partir de 6 ans.

Infos & réservations au Placu-Café ou au 06 17 19 43 38.   .

Salle polyvalente Sous la mairie. Fort-du-Plasne 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 17 19 43 38  placu.cafe@yahoo.com

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English : Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain.

L’événement Initiation à la poterie avec Jean-Luc Jourdain. Fort-du-Plasne a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA GRANDVAUX

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