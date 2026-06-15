Canet-en-Roussillon

INITIATION A LA SARDANE

Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-07-09 18:30:00

fin : 2026-07-09 19:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-09 2026-07-16 2026-07-23 2026-07-30 2026-08-06 2026-08-13 2026-08-20 2026-08-27

Tous en cercle, tous en rythme vivez la magie de la sardane !

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Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

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English :

? Everyone in a circle, everyone in rhythm: experience the magic of the sardana!

L’événement INITIATION A LA SARDANE Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-06-15 par CANET TOURISME