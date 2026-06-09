INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud
INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud mardi 9 juin 2026.
Le Burgaud
INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS
LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE 2 Place de la Mairie Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-09
fin : 2026-06-09
Date(s) :
2026-06-09
Ludothèque La Libellule , au Burgaud, propose un atelier d’initiation à l’anglais pour les tout petits !
Au programme, on s’amuse en parlant, en chantant et en dansant ! 5 .
LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE 2 Place de la Mairie Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie marysemenuzzo1@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ludothèque La Libellule , in Le Burgaud, offers an introductory English workshop for the very young!
L’événement INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS Le Burgaud a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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