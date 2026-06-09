INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud

Le Burgaud

INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS

LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE 2 Place de la Mairie Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-09

fin : 2026-06-09

Date(s) :

2026-06-09

Ludothèque La Libellule , au Burgaud, propose un atelier d’initiation à l’anglais pour les tout petits !

Au programme, on s’amuse en parlant, en chantant et en dansant ! 5 .

LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE 2 Place de la Mairie Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie marysemenuzzo1@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Ludothèque La Libellule , in Le Burgaud, offers an introductory English workshop for the very young!

L’événement INITIATION À L’ANGLAIS Le Burgaud a été mis à jour le 2026-06-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE